7 cheap but brilliant ways to spend New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve. Let’s be honest, the pressure to have the ‘best night of your life’ can be a lot, and often ends up backfiring.

However, you may want to go big this year – or at least make an effort to celebrate – now that lockdowns are finally long gone and the festive season is feeling, well, more festive than ever. But money is also very tight, and our social batteries are low, so how can we celebrate New Year’s Eve for less?

From cheap nights out to at-home events, here’s how to make it special no matter your budget…

1. Tune into fireworks IRL or from home

Fireworks are a big part of new year celebration, be it on TV, at organised events or in gardens all over the country. However, they can be pretty expensive, so buying them yourself may not be an option. See where you can go locally to watch them, or just tune in to one of the many displays that are shown online and on TV at midnight.

2. Host a potluck

An American concept perhaps, but a potluck is an exciting, low-cost way to host a dinner or party. Everyone brings a dish, it’s all put out on a table, and then everyone helps themselves. Set a budget and make sure everyone commits – and you’ll end up with a great way to gather and eat and drink together, without any one person having to spend too much. Check for allergies beforehand, and try cooking something outside of your comfort zone that you wouldn’t normally make. Exciting, right?

3. Have a movie night

Lots of great new shows, specials and movies are released over the Christmas period. From The Witcher to Lady Chatterley’s Lover, lots of new visual treats will be coming out and in the chaos of Christmas, you might have missed them. So, why not set aside that night to get some snacks in, dim the lights and get some use out of your subscriptions?

4. Host a time capsule evening

Want to remember the year that was 2022 for years to come? Why not spend the evening making a little shoebox time capsule of the year gone by, maybe with printed photos, drawings, souvenirs, tickets, or a list of all of your favourite cultural moments, musical releases and big events of the year? It’s a great way to revisit all the best bits and bask in a bit of gratitude. Plus you can look back in a few years’ time and see a little snapshot of this year of your life. Perhaps don’t bury it though – it isn’t good for the planet and things are less likely to be damaged if kept indoors.

5. Get the kids to make a collage of the year

Get the party snacks out, ready the tabletop with craft supplies, and work with your kids to create a collage of everything they’ve done that year. From favourite photos to school projects and little treasures picked up on walks, why not put it all together and let them express their creativity? You could even make it an annual tradition. Parents can either kick back and relax nearby, or get stuck in too.

6. Create a front-room pub

Why not try out some beers or other drinks from a local maker and set up a little living room pub? Think drinks, snacks, perhaps card games and tunes. Grab some cheap beer mats or proper pint glasses and make an evening of it, with everyone bringing along something different to try. The best part? You get to choose the music, and your bed is nice and close once it’s passed last orders.

7. Host a board game tournament

Invite some pals around and have everyone bring their favourite board game. Spend the evening working your way through the classics, quizzing, trading and competing and play your way into New Year’s Day. Maybe even keep track of overall scores and get some silly prizes in for the winners.