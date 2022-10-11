7 of the best new cushions for autumn
Want to refresh your home for autumn, without embarking on a major interiors overhaul?
Swapping out the cushions on your sofa or bed can be a quick, easy and affordable way to give a room a new lease of life – and right now we’re spoilt for choice in the soft furnishings department.
From traditional autumnal colours to adorable woodland animal motifs and touchable textures, these picture-perfect pillows are all you need to create a cosy, cocooning vibe.
Here’s our pick of seven seasonal scatter cushions to spruce up your living space…
1. Habitat Green Faux Shearling Cushion – Green, £16
2. George at Asda Twilight Woodland Cushion, £5
3. Henry Holland Dante Cushion, £28, Freemans
4. Accessorize Embroidered Palermo Tile Cushion Cover, £35
5. Matalan Green Embroidered Foliage Cushion, £13
6. M&Co Multi Berry Cushion, £16
7. B&M Sage Roma Boucle Cushion, £10 (available in store only)
