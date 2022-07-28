Barbiecore: How to work some pink power into your home right now

The Barbie movie isn’t set to be released until next year – but it’s already making waves, with washes of pink making its way through the interiors world.

Sweet, summery and sophisticated at the same time – depending how you pimp up your pink at home, it doesn’t all have to be baby and bubble-gum tones – pink happily resides in contemporary or classic room sets.

Keen to create your own Barbie dreamhouse? Check out these popping pink finds…

1. Pink Bubble Vase, £25.99, Softstore.co

(Softstore/PA)

With pink dried flowers the easiest styling trick – no chance of them wilting in the heat – all you need is a statement bubble vase to show off your blooms. And if you want to break up a pink palette, sunshine yellow is a go-to for pairing.

2. George Pink Two-Tone Dinner Set – 12 Piece, £20, Direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

For a showstopping tablescape, this pink tableware can be teamed with white china and glitzy gold charger plates, Hollywood style. Grilled salmon with lemon and dill sauce would look especially delicious plated up on these.

3. Pink Glass Candlestick Holder, £14, Talking Tables

(Talking Tables/PA)

A little bit boho, a little bit dolly, this gorgeous glass candlestick is the prettiest way to play up summer table settings.

4. 4 Reversible Faux Leather Placemats And Coasters Set, £24, Next

(Next/PA)

This luxe-look faux leather placemat set in light quartz is pale enough to work with dark, glossy dinnerware, as well as pink neon melamine when the mood takes you.

5. George Home Pink Gin Glass – Set of 3, £14, Direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

With its scalloped edge and ribbed bubble shape, this showy glass has pink gin o’clock written all over it.

6. YesColours Friendly Pink, £21 for 1Litre (Matt), YesColours

(YesColours/PA)

It’s not for everyone, but this bubble-gum pink will definitely appeal to your inner Barbie. With its warm tones and sweet edge – pink is the colour most often associated with friendship, affection and harmony, apparently – this shade mixes playfulness with positiveness.

7. Roxie 4 Seater Sofa in Vibe Velvet – Pink, £899, DFS

(DFS/PA)

This hot-pink statement piece sets the scene for glamorous soirées, especially with a fluffy pink rug underfoot. If that sounds more Malibu Barbie than modish, switch things up with some monochrome cushions for a bold and beautiful aesthetic.

8. Kit One Stage Touch Table Lamp, £25, Next

(Next/PA)

If you’re new to mood lighting, a pink shade casts a flattering glow and makes everything look that much lovelier. A well-kept secret in the design world.

9. Ola Dusty Pink Velvet Tub Chair, £495, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Tub chairs are trending big time. And when you want to sit back, relax and sip on a delicious pink cocktail, this sassy seat cries out for a Cosmo.

10. Pink Lemon Print by Anna Mörner, 50 x 70cm, £79, MADE.com

(MADE.Com

This funky designer print provides vibrancy – and it’s a fun way to highlight other pink accents in a room.

11. Kaleidoscope Maeve Frilled Pink Duvet Cover Set, from £18-£75, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

Romantic and dreamy, these pretty frills evoke thoughts of a pink mansion and vases of fluffy, puffy peonies. Or you could also style this 100% cotton bedding set with vintage pieces for shabby chic, carefree charm. Ta-dah!