Dual crossword – 22343-22348

NUMBERS 22343-22348.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross6. Burnish the image at the point of no return (7)7. The Spanish are in the front of the boat, but not on deck (5)9. Tree found in Republic of Ireland (3)10. Hopes for scope with charges (9)12. Repeatedly somersaulting (4,3,4)15. Unhopeful prospect for needy people? (4,7)17. Red miners provide aids to memory (9)19. See 20 Down21. In which one forgets some of the simple theories (5)22. Comes back to get the proceeds (7)Down1. Go round about one in Italy (5)2. Equipment for little Catherine (3)3. Space to tie a boat up? (4)4. Half stop a sentence breaker (9)5. The person who started it may fail (7)8. Indication for one to leave sailing out (6)11. A bit of negligent supervision? (9)13. Delivery routes for the boxer? (6)14. Masked the editor’s hundred superiors? (7)16. Why people find his poetry really hot stuff? (5)18. A staggering dance (4)20 & 19 Ac. Annoyed at being ejected (3,3)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 6 Rubicon; 7 Below; 9 Fir; 10 Ambitions; 12 Over and over; 15 Poor outlook; 17 Reminders; 19 Out; 21 Lethe; 22 Returns. Down: 1 Turin; 2 Kit; 3 Room; 4 Semicolon; 5 Founder; 8 Signal; 11 Oversight; 13 Rounds; 14 Covered; 16 Burns; 18 Reel; 20 Put.

QUICK CLUESAcross6. Supervisor (7)7. Guide (5)9. Owing (3)10. Set up (9)12. Besides (11)15. Amelioration (11)17. Miserably (9)19. Destiny (3)21. Not clear (5)22. Make up (7)Down1. Scoundrel (5)2. Fresh (3)3. Chief (4)4. Declaration (9)5. Give back (7)8. Brook (6)11. Touchy (9)13. Inn (6)14. Unethical (7)16. Slack (5)18. Gaze (4)20. Suitable (3)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 6 Foreman; 7 Steer; 9 Due; 10 Institute; 12 Furthermore; 15 Improvement; 17 Forlornly; 19 Lot; 21 Vague; 22 Compose. Down: 1 Rogue; 2 New; 3 Main; 4 Statement; 5 Restore; 8 Stream; 11 Querulous; 13 Tavern; 14 Immoral; 16 Loose; 18 Look; 20 Apt.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross1. Just having an inclination towards blondes? (4-6)7. Lower a foundation (5)8. A spell in the artist’s studio brooding (7)10. What those who cross the mountains do for easy success (8)11. See 4 Down13. Arrive at the right pitch (6)15. A bit for each person (6)17 & 18 Ac. Used by those who wish to recover capital (4,8)18. See 17 Across21. You’ll see the intention lies in torn clothing (7)22. What the forger used in a Canadian village (5)23. E.g. her total is completely wrong (10)Down1. The bar near the top of the fence is weak (5)2. Unable to move from the pack (8)3. I’m returning with the toboggan, having been given the wrong directions (6)4 & 11 Ac. Carefully observe that it’s unhealthy round the East (4,4)5. One may be adversely affected by this wicked pupil (4,3)6. This could spoil bread wheat (3,7)9. What once regulated the value of sterling? (6,4)12. Immediate payment is breaking the Shops Act (4,4)14. Getting four in the test is not important (7)16. It’s used for grinding in the mortar (6)19. Flower seen between the banks (5)20. Important character in the romance (4)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Fair-minded; 7 Abase; 8 Sitting; 10 Walkover; 11 Well; 13 Attune; 15 Apiece; 17 Hair; 18 Restorer; 21 Raiment; 22 Anvil; 23 Altogether. Down: 1 Frail; 2 Icebound; 3 Misled; 4 Note; 5 Evil eye; 6 Bad weather; 9 Golden rule; 12 Spot cash; 14 Trivial; 16 Pestle; 19 River; 20 Hero.

QUICK CLUESAcross1. Sanctify (10)7. Purport (5)8. Wrap up (7)10. Disciple (8)11. Row (4)13. Transfix (6)15. Coronet (6)17. Pitcher (4)18. Show difference (8)21. Mariners (7)22. Blaspheme (5)23. Melancholy (10)Down1. Waterway (5)2. Only just (8)3. Loophole (6)4. Rant (4)5. Agreed (7)6. Close atmosphere (10)9. Imperious (10)12. Aversion (8)14. Childish (7)16. Venom (6)19. Prevent (5)20. Ostentation (4)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Consecrate; 7 Tenor; 8 Envelop; 10 Follower; 11 Tier; 13 Impale; 15 Diadem; 17 Ewer; 18 Contrast; 21 Sailors; 22 Swear; 23 Despondent. Down: 1 Canal; 2 Narrowly; 3 Eyelet; 4 Rave; 5 Tallied; 6 Stuffiness; 9 Peremptory; 12 Distaste; 14 Puerile; 16 Poison; 19 Avert; 20 Pomp.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross6. See 15 Down7 & 3 Dn. Insurance allowed for bed linen (8)9. In the scheme I will be outspoken (5)10. They establish connections for carpenters (7)12. Present at the sports stadium, lying down! (2,3,6)14. Certain facts are not exposed in this way (4,2,5)18. Sounds like a quartet of overseers (7)19. Pieces of tackle for the right fish (5)21. Shape of penicillium, for instance (5)22. As a hobby, I’m involved in cheap jewellery (7)Down1. To blame for bad service (5)2. See 4 Down3. See 7 Across4 & 2 Dn. Don’t be passive – enter a lawsuit … (2,4,6)5. … being informed of a trial (7)8. Taken by the archer who gets protracted applause? (7)11. See 17 Down13. In reference to a poor sap all confused (7)15 & 6 Ac. Keenly contested knitting contests (6,7)16. Noised from the stable? (6)17 & 11 Dn. Light pitcher used in action (12)20. This stops one telling a joke (3)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 6 Matches; 7 Cover; 9 Plain; 10 Joiners; 12 On the ground; 14 Open to doubt; 18 Foremen; 19 Reels; 21 Mould; 22 Pastime. Down: 1 Fault; 2 Action; 3 Let; 4 Go into; 5 Hearing; 8 Longbow; 11 Thrower; 13 Apropos; 15 Needle; 16 Bleats; 17 Flame; 20 Gag.

QUICK CLUESAcross6. Right (7)7. Send (5)9. Nimble (5)10. Ailment (7)12. Prospect (11)14. Subterranean (11)18. Clad (7)19. Divest (5)21. Swoon (5)22. Vanity (7)Down1. Counterfeit (5)2. Diffuse (6)3. Deed (3)4. Decline (6)5. Embassy (7)8. Not fact (7)11. Pretended (7)13. Dirty (7)15. Scope (6)16. Observe (6)17. Stiff (5)20. Summit (3)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 6 Correct; 7 Remit; 9 Agile; 10 Disease; 12 Expectation; 14 Underground; 18 Clothed; 19 Strip; 21 Faint; 22 Conceit. Down: 1 Forge; 2 Prolix; 3 Act; 4 Reject; 5 Mission; 8 Fiction; 11 Feigned; 13 Unclean; 15 Extent; 16 Notice; 17 Rigid; 20 Top.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross1. A great many likely to get knocked down (4)3. Doesn’t bother to check the summary in a postscript (8)9. It’s sweet when clues go wrong! (7)10. Set off to make entreaties at home (5)11. ‘It’s a Knock-out’ when people do! (4,3,5)13. Kick for the one who takes a shot (6)15. Some of the best R.A.F. exponents attack from the air (6)17. Contacting a spell of illness, but not being confined to bed (7,5)20. Show to make a critical appraisal oft, we hear (5)21. Assembles and picks up information (7)22. French capitalist (8)23. Don’t fail to get by (4)Down1. The vessels will upset the girls (8)2. The torso is an elephantine peculiarity (5)4. Jacket required for one who furls the sail (6)5. Not the main business agreements for underwater vessels! (12)6. Famous battle colour (7)7. A term taken from theorems in Euclid (4)8. The job is given to a teacher, a woman of letters (12)12. They take care of the mouthpieces (8)14. Showing skill holding a meat axe (7)16. Problem will put the game in disarray (6)18. In which the score is associated with dramatic events (5)19. Don’t drop the bag (4)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Lots; 3 Presumes; 9 Glucose; 10 Begin; 11 Take the count; 13 Recoil; 15 Strafe; 17 Getting about; 20 Revue; 21 Gathers; 22 Parisian; 23 Pass. Down: 1 Lighters; 2 Trunk; 4 Reefer; 5 Subcontracts; 6 Magenta; 7 Sine; 8 Postmistress; 12 Dentists; 14 Cleaver; 16 Enigma; 18 Opera; 19 Grip.

QUICK CLUESAcross1. Dull (4)3. Sliver (8)9. Lash (7)10. Track (5)11. Surprise (12)13. Prosper (6)15. Cling (6)17. Shameful (12)20. Corpulent (5)21. Set apart (7)22. Remote (8)23. Dexterous (4)Down1. Aversion (8)2. Concerning (5)4. Gratify (6)5. Browbeating (12)6. Learner (7)7. Annoy (4)8. Crosswise (12)12. Passionate (8)14. Apparel (7)16. Choice (6)18. Valiant (5)19. Unaccompanied (4)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Drab; 3 Splinter; 9 Scourge; 10 Trail; 11 Astonishment; 13 Thrive; 15 Adhere; 17 Disreputable; 20 Obese; 21 Isolate; 22 Outlying; 23 Deft. Down: 1 Distaste; 2 About; 4 Please; 5 Intimidation; 6 Trainee; 7 Rile; 8 Transversely; 12 Vehement; 14 Raiment; 16 Option; 18 Brave; 19 Solo.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross1. His is a down-to-earth occupation (11)9. Fuel used in the boiler (3)10. An assembly to study the route (9)11. Fate’s twist may bring it to a beggar (5)13. His is a searching examination, by all accounts (7)14. Stays will alter a waist (6)16. I’ve now become available for inspection (2,4)18. Books of record I’d take back to sign (7)19. Stiff clothes I’d put on (5)20. Need no luxury (9)21. Cut a piece from the wedding cake (3)22. He prefers to be a man lacking spirit (11)Down2. Everything, we hear, for the shoemaker (3)3. Fashionable racecourse for a northerner (5)4. Shelter for fliers (6)5. Trampled, with or without study (7)6. Their guns will be broken, you can safely bet on it! (4,5)7. Highly cultivated features of modern cities (4,7)8. Their husbands didn’t leave them unconsoled, apparently (5,6)12. Dreadful comedown for Alpine travellers (9)15. Madly entwist pullovers (7)17. A ship, it’s about to help (6)19. Of a king back in play or film (5)21. It is used for weeding us out of the house (3)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Parachutist; 9 Oil; 10 Concourse; 11 Feast; 13 Auditor; 14 Awaits; 16 On view; 18 Diaries; 19 Rigid; 20 Necessity; 21 Hew; 22 Teetotaller. Down: 2 Awl; 3 Ascot; 4 Hangar; 5 Trodden; 6 Sure thing; 7 Roof gardens; 8 Merry widows; 12 Avalanche; 15 Twinset; 17 Assist; 19 Royal; 21 Hoe.

QUICK CLUESAcross1. Scepticism (11)9. Sphere (3)10. Stubborn (9)11. Ignite (5)13. Evasion (7)14. Cried (6)16. Purpose (6)18. Signal (7)19. Waterway (5)20. Run away (9)21. Lettuce (3)22. Mix (11)Down2. Pen point (3)3. Perch (5)4. Disperse (6)5. Free time (7)6. Custom handed down (9)7. Folly (11)8. Nonsensical (11)12. Intermediary (2-7)15. Clasp (7)17. Infrequently (6)19. Unsoiled (5)21. Mountain pass (3)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 1 Incredulity; 9 Orb; 10 Obstinate; 11 Light; 13 Elusion; 14 Sobbed; 16 Design; 18 Notable; 19 Canal; 20 Skedaddle; 21 Cos; 22 Intermingle. Down: 2 Nib; 3 Roost; 4 Dispel; 5 Leisure; 6 Tradition; 7 Foolishness; 8 Meaningless; 12 Go-between; 15 Embrace; 17 Seldom; 19 Clean; 21 Col.

CRYPTIC CLUESAcross4. Pie mixed to provide a remedy for the gourmet (7)8. Mounted an attack round the south-east (6)9. Metal in the dross used for roofing (7)10. Specialist no longer saucy? (6)11. They are written by students, but the sheets need sorting out (6)12. Broadcasting about the melody (2,3,3)18. Humble countryman about fifty is affable (8)20. Look in the French station – you’ll find plenty (6)21. He mails an advertisement (6)22. Suggest a little work in plain language (7)23. Agree to surrender the account first (6)24. Emotionally upset – shocking strain about the start of the examination (2,5)Down1. What the liberated Portuguese will enjoy (7)2. Argue about being placed in reorganised side (7)3. Qualification that shows a small amount of latitude (6)5. Lampeter will provide tropical feature (4,4)6. The tailor or sailor manned it (6)7. Private spite, we hear (6)13. A paper’s misprint about Eastern conciliator (8)14. Revels will revolutionise the sea trip (7)15. He’s not finishing the hors d’oeuvre (7)16. Describing the non-producer (6)17. Two join up (6)19. Act One is revised without delay (2,4)

CRYPTIC SOLUTIONSAcross: 4 Epicure; 8 Raised; 9 Slating; 10 Expert; 11 Theses; 12 On the air; 18 Pleasant; 20 Galore; 21 Poster; 22 Propose; 23 Accede; 24 In tears. Down: 1 Freedom; 2 Dispute; 3 Degree; 5 Palm tree; 6 Cutter; 7 Ranker; 13 Appeaser; 14 Parties; 15 Starter; 16 Barren; 17 Couple; 19 At once.

QUICK CLUESAcross4. Desert (7)8. Dread (6)9. Gossip (7)10. Turn back (6)11. Assassin (6)12. Base (8)18. Arrange (8)20. Thin coating (6)21. Small (6)22. Plentiful (7)23. Fee (6)24. Cargo (7)Down1. Healing (7)2. Supply (7)3. Planks (6)5. Strike-breaker (8)6. Irritate (6)7. Unfolded (6)13. Out-and-out (8)14. Twist (7)15. Divided (7)16. Consume (6)17. Heavenly twins (6)19. Correctly (6)

QUICK SOLUTIONSAcross: 4 Abandon; 8 Horror; 9 Tattler; 10 Revert; 11 Killer; 12 Pedestal; 18 Organise; 20 Veneer; 21 Little; 22 Copious; 23 Charge; 24 Freight. Down: 1 Therapy; 2 Provide; 3 Boards; 5 Blackleg; 6 Nettle; 7 Opened; 13 Thorough; 14 Distort; 15 Severed; 16 Devour; 17 Gemini; 19 Aright.