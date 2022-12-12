How to celebrate Hanukkah on a budget

The annual observation and celebration of the eight days and nights of Hanukkah, or Chanukah, is a highlight in the Jewish calendar, starting December 18. This year, however, celebrations may look a little different as budgets shrink for many.

There are significant costs associated with cooking traditional meals, hosting family, giving Hanukkah money and buying candles for the menorah.

So, what can be done to make the festivities special but still affordable?

Skip the gifts, share the gelt

“Contrary to popular belief, Chanukah is not a holiday of gift giving, which can be a great thing for your wallet. Instead of gift giving, the Chanukah tradition is to give money or in Yiddish “gelt” to our children. Yes, we all love the chocolate gelt coins traditionally eaten on Chanukah, but the ones we love the most are minted coins,” says Yael Trusch, host of the Jewish Money Matters Podcast (jewishlatinprincess.com).

“You can give gelt to children, either on every night of Chanukah or on one particular night of Chanukah. And because there’s no minimum requirement of how much money you give them, you can save a pretty penny on gifts and still keep the tradition.”

Teach a financial lesson

Use this Hanukkah as a financial teaching moment. “The amount of money you give is not as important as what you do with it, says Trusch. “Jewish tradition is that after we give our children gelt, we immediately help them separate a minimum of 10% from the money and designate it to charity. Not only do we sharpen their math skills, but [it helps] their awareness that money is a resource given to us so that we can help others. Kids love sharing the causes that they find meaningful and want their charity money to go to.”

Ditch the five-course meal

“Keep it simple and stick to any of the traditional Chanukah food: doughnuts, latkes, or dairy foods,” Trusch says.

“Inviting friends and family over to light the candles together and enjoy doughnuts and latkes and a good old fashioned game of dreidel is all you need. The good news is that both potato latkes and doughnuts – with core ingredients being oil, flour, water and potatoes – are very inexpensive to make. Don’t feel like making them? Order them from your local kosher restaurant and keep your guest list intimate to keep costs down,” she says.

“Dairy is also a traditional food during the holiday. You can add cheese boards with various kinds of cheese and fruits. Your guests offer to bring something? Tell them to bring the kosher wine.”

Plan your evenings

Like many holidays “Chanukah doesn’t need to become a drawn out, expensive and exhausting party. Planning, not just how much money you will give your kids over the eight nights of Chanukah, but what you will do each night, can save you a ton of money,” says Trusch.

“Instead of hosting people every night, plan some nights as quiet evenings with your immediate family, and other nights joining community events around town, like public menorah lightings or menorah parades – which can be free and fun for the whole family as they participate in the traditional Chanukah custom to ‘publicise the miracle’.”

Focus on the light

Remember what the celebration is really about.

“Chanukah is the holiday of light. The obligation is to light an eight branched candelabra in a publicly seen area. The focus is on the light itself,” says Trusch.“This means that while the candelabra has some requirements in terms of shape, it doesn’t need to be an expensive ornate article – it can be made of very simple materials. Children might make creative and simple ones in school and bring them home. And to make light? Not much is needed. Olive oil and cotton wicks, or a box of beeswax candles, and some matches, are all very affordable.”

She adds: “While it’s beautiful for every member of the family to have their own Chanukah menorah, it’s not a requirement and you can just have one, with the head of the household lighting it, while everyone else watches and sings around the dancing lights.”