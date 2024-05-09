How to get the Bridgerton look at home without blowing the budget

If the viewing figures are anything to go by – Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it debuted on Christmas Day 2020 – a summer fling with high society is on the cards.

A costume drama with all the trimmings… risque sex scenes, debutante dresses, glittering room sets and lavish locations; the third season premieres on May 16 and promises even more magnificence, with filming at Blenheim Palace for the first time.

Moreover, it’s a marvellous excuse to toy with an aristocratic aesthetic while balancing the budget.

“It’s no surprise viewing habits often influence our home decor,” says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

“This is especially true with a series such as Bridgerton – an exquisite feast for the eyes for any interiors fan.”

“If chandeliers and antique mirrors in every room aren’t quite within reach, then focus on sumptuous fabrics such as velvet and chenille for your seating and wider styling choices,” suggests Lancaster.

Both of these cosy fabrics provide extra opulence to a room, and a simple way to tap into what is best known as Regencycore, says Lancaster.

“Seating with carefully sculpted silhouettes, curvaceous arms and elegant feet all align with an era where decadence and glamour was key.”

She says to keep things light with colour combinations that include pastels, greens, yellow and oranges; and to complement with vintage and antique finds where brass and gold add to a high-society aesthetic.

Flush furnishings

“In Bridgerton, each family home stages magnificent architecture, elaborate decoration, and fancy furnishings,” notes Alison MacLean, who looks after the show homes at St. Modwen Homes.

“Often crafted from dark woods and adorned with Greek and Roman-inspired details like fluted columns and laurel wreaths – Regency-era furnishings ooze extravagance.”

To establish this style in your own home, she suggests utilising contemporary furnishings with inspired elements, such as ornate armchairs featuring slender backs and delicate proportions, tufted sofas, and antique-style wooden consoles or dressers, mirroring the classical style.

“Think graceful curves, delicate details, and luxurious finishes – with a soft pastel colour palette juxtaposed by strong dark woods and glittering gold accents.”

Head to your local charity shop, search online on re-selling sites like eBay, or check out Facebook Marketplace for some authentic deals, advises MacLean.

Aspirational architecture

If you love the Bridgerton look but aren’t sure how to achieve it, simple and affordable design additions can make all of the difference, highlights MacLean.

“In 19th century homes, period features such as panelling, coving, and carvings adorned every wall of the abode – creating intricate details that elevated each space.”

Today, our homes generally come as a blank canvas, meaning adding these details is a super easy, highly effective task. “Affordable panelling kits are available from most DIY retailers, and easy-to-fit decorative coving can be sourced simply online,” says MacLean.

Symmetry

In many of the Bridgerton sets, symmetry also plays a crucial part in dressing the scenes, she adds.

“You can establish this in your own home by keeping balance in mind when laying out your spaces,” suggests MacLean.

“For example, placing your bed against a wall centrally, and adding two matching tables either side of it; or placing your TV in the centre of the wall rather than the corner.

“This will help to build classic tropes in your modern space.”

Grand gardens

Exquisitely grand outdoor spaces including suave shrubbery, quaint patio sets and beautiful blooms are all part of Bridgerton’s bewitchment – but how can you glam up your greenery?

As Andrew White, outdoor expert at luxury outdoor living retailer, Harbour Lifestyle, puts it: “The outdoor scenes show us a glimpse into the grandeur of Regency-era gardens.

“Think sophisticated seating areas to court your romantic interests, enchanting florals and greenery, and charming structures to spend an evening under the stars.

“And believe it or not, this magnificent style isn’t too difficult to replicate in modern gardens.”

Firstly, he recommends creating zones in your outdoor space. Even though Bridgerton is all about large, stately gardens with multiple areas, White says you can still utilise different spots of a garden to create a diverse space.

“Consider building a patio which is ideal for al fresco dining, placing a pergola to encapsulate a cosy seating area, and nurturing a grassy corner to let your bulbs and blooms thrive.”

In case you missed the memo, the Bridgerton set dressers love wisteria, willow and sweet peas; so even containers of potted summer lilac will beautify a balcony.

“The Regency era was defined by high-society gatherings and socials – so your outdoor space should have an adequate area to entertain lords and ladies… or your next-door neighbours!” quips White.

Consider a chic patio set, wooden outdoor benches for afternoon tea and whimsical swing seat to spend those intimate evenings together,” he adds.