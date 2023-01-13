Selling your stuff this January? How to maximise sales

A January clear out of unwanted items could give your bank balance a much-needed boost if you’re selling some of them on.

Whether you’re reselling items online or in person, it pays to plan ahead to make sure you get the best price.

If you have lots of bulky items, a car boot sale may be ideal.

“Make sure your items are clean, ironed (if selling clothes) and presentable,” says Elle McAtamney, from TopCashback.co.uk. “Ideally, bring tables or clothes rails that will enable your potential buyers to spot something easily.

“Ensure you bring small notes and plenty of coins to avoid missing out on a sale.

“Lastly, do make sure you have prices in mind beforehand, decide whether you are prepared to haggle, and most importantly, be realistic,” she adds.

Another option when selling bulkier items may be to specify you’ll only accept local pick-up, if you’re perhaps advertising them online or on a community board at a local supermarket.

Or, if you’re able to deliver locally, offering this as an option may also encourage buyers.

If you’re offloading CDs, DVDs or books, McAtamney suggests Amazon Marketplace, MusicMagpie, Ziffit and WeBuyBooks as possibilities.

She adds: “You’ll need to shop around to find the best offered price.”

For higher-value items, it may be worth browsing auction houses’ websites for “no-obligation” valuations.

If you’re selling gold jewellery, bear in mind that gold prices have increased significantly over the years, so it may be worth weighing items.

Making sure your item stands out could boost the chances of getting a good price. And don’t forget to factor in any sellers’ fees.

Emma Grant, head of preloved at eBay, says: “To capture shoppers’ attention, titles are key. So make sure you get your keywords right and include the brand, product name and sizes.

“Similarly, choose the specific category for your item so that those looking for a particular product can easily find it. If you’re selling kids clothes, make sure you list them under ‘kids fashion’ rather than just ‘fashion’.

“Another easy way to make your listing stand out is by using pictures. Most shoppers won’t bid on an item they can’t see.”

Grant adds: “Be detailed and honest about the condition of your product, especially if there’s any wear and tear. It’s important that the buyer knows exactly what they’re getting and won’t get any surprises when their item arrives.”

Hannah Rouch, chief marketing officer at Gumtree UK, suggests firing up buyers’ imaginations with suggestions for how your item could be used.

“For example, if it’s a compact piece of furniture could it work for someone moving into their first home? Could it be perfect for upcycling?”

She also suggests giving yourself haggle room. “While it’s important not to overprice your item, make sure you consider a buyer trying to haggle the price down, so that even with a discount you’d be happy with the final price.”