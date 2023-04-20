Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue

If the recent spring weather has put you in a sunny mood, why not mirror those feel-good vibes at home with some sunshine-yellow decor?

The brighter days may even have reignited an urge to tackle some long overdue DIY projects, or perhaps breathe life into your space with a fresh lick of paint.

If you’d rather take the easy option however, there are plenty of sunbeam-hued homewares in the shops, energised and raring to go.

Let the happiest hue give your home a new lease of life with these top finds…

1. John Lewis ANYDAY ‘Hello Sunshine’ Cushion, £12, John Lewis

A sunny scatter cushion emblazoned with a cheery message will set the scene for an all over glow. Bound to bring a smile.

2. Capri, Yellow – Roman Blind, from £51.31, 247 Blinds

Window dressing with timeless appeal, wildflowers against a yellow background works like a dream with soft greys and neutrals. Style with a fruit bowl of bananas, lemons or yellow peaches to add vibrancy to your scheme.

3. Wilko Embossed Glass Tumbler, Yellow, £3, Wilko stores

These fetching tumblers will make that smoothie or fruit punch taste extra-special, without being spendy. Ideal for garden parties and al-fresco lunches once it really warms up.

4. Daisy Bee Wipe Clean Table Cloth, from £28-£32, Next

From summer soirées to brekky or brunch, this sweet print looks and feels as fresh as a daisy.

5. Sass and Belle Yellow Round Bamboo Tray, £19.95, The Northern Line

When it’s time to proffer those Aperol Spritzes, this serving dish signals sundowners.

6. Victory Colours Sunstar No 42, Matt Emulsion, £44.95 for 2.5L, Victory Colours

A joyous celebration of colour, this bright yellow paint works for both contemporary and classic schemes. Create a feature wall full of warmth.

7. The Candy Neck Arm Wall Light in Yellow, £224, Made to Last

This industrial style retro-looking wall light makes a bright statement, before you’ve even flicked the switch.

8. Neve Linen Sofa Bed – Mustard, £199.99 (other items from a selection), The Range

A Scandi-style sofa bed in mustard will spice up a small space – and look equally good in a sun room. Think afternoon doze, sunny siesta style.

9. Plant Pouches Gift Box, from £28-£38, Cera Cotton

We love these wax coated fabric plant pouches – ideal for showing off your succulents. Available in three sizes, they can also be used for storing simple household items.

10. John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Wave Bath Towel, Mustard, £22.95, John Lewis

Looking to give your bathroom a fun beach vibe? This wavy print is a prize pick.

11. Salsa Garden Chair, Set of 2, Two Tone Yellow, £189, John Lewis

These funky rattan chairs will work a treat indoors or out. The pop of colour makes for an easy update for patio spaces and balconies.

12. Golden Somer Wood Paint, from £20 for 750ml, Thorndown

It may take some work, but imagine the satisfaction of bringing a tired piece of furniture back to life. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this buttercup yellow will liven up a lawn or living room.