Take a peek at Europe’s most exciting new spa breaks

There’s nothing quite like a spa session to plump up skin, preen tired bodies and revitalise exhausted souls.

In the last few years, wellness has become a growing focus for many of us; we care more about the food we eat, the products we use and the way we treat our bodies.

Distracted by the demands of work and family though, it’s often hard to find time to show ourselves some real TLC – so whether its for a night or a few days, a spa and wellness break can literally do us the world of good.

Here are a few exciting new sanctuaries to consider for the year ahead…

The Rooster, Greece

The Rooster Spa (Yannis Rizomarkos/PA)

Throughout history, Greece and her islands have been a breeding ground for philosophical thought. From waves lapping the shoreline to a gentle breeze rustling through olive trees, a sense of spirituality reigns strong.

Created by the vision of one woman, this serene wellness resort on Antiparos in the Cyclades, embraces wellness and slow living. Designed as a sanctuary to helps guests relax ad recharge, the property features 16 private houses built to blend into the environment. A House of Healing spa offers a selection of specially guided rituals drawing on traditional ancestral and ancient medicine, including sound healing, sacred gong bath ceremonies and a Greek ceremony of fire.

How: From €580/£482 in a Garden View Suite (two sharing), with breakfast. For more information, visit theroosterantiparos.com.

Gleneagles, Scotland

(Gleneagles/PA)

Scotland’s most famous property has added more strings to its bow with the launch of a new wellness offering. Inspired by the hotel’s natural surroundings, treatments will use balms, oils and scrubs derived from herbs and plants found on the estate and surrounding Perthshire countryside.

A host of A-list wellness gurus have also been brought onboard: Dr Barbara Sturm unveils its first UK residency outside of London, while ‘Queen of Green’ Tata Harper offers a range of bespoke treatments too. Leading naturopath and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson has created new menus for the Spa and Garden Cafés and will also host specially curated retreats later this year.

How: From £475 (two sharing), with breakfast. Retreats priced separately. For more information, visit gleneagles.com.

Fairmont Windsor Park, UK

Japanese Ayishu Foot Bath (Fairmont/PA)

Set on the edge of Windsor Great Park and The Savill Garden, this promises to be one of the most exciting spa launches in the UK. Spanning 2500-square metres across two floors, with 18 treatment rooms and four wellness rooms, there’s ample space for preening and pampering. Other facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, a Himalayan salt room and a thermal suite with a sauna, steam room, hot tub and a heated tepidarium bench.

A real highlight is the Cryotherapy Chamber, which can be used to help boost metabolism, reduce migraines and muscle pain, enhance energy and athletic performance and improve both sleep and mood. Alternatively, get pummelled on a traditional marble hamman, indulge in a Japanese Ashiyu foot ritual bath or try colon hydrotherapy.

How: Rooms from £425 per night (two sharing), with breakfast. Visit fairmont-windsorpark.com.

Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, France

An Ayurvedic treatment (Coquillade/PA)

Due to reopen on March 17, this wine hotel in Provence has completely overhauled its spa. After enjoying a fine vintage, guests can relax with treatments using grape-based products from the surrounding vineyard, along with organic, clean-living delights from beauty hero Tata Harper.

Surrounded by 42 hectares of vines, lavender fields and forest, the 63-room hotel is in Luberon, an area first cultivated by Cistercian monks between the 11th an 13th century. Overlooking a national park, the spa features an indoor pool, a sauna, hammam, steam bath, ice fall, sensory shower, a yoga room and a tea lounge for relaxation.

How: Rooms from £283 per night (two sharing), with breakfast. Visit coquillade.fr/en.