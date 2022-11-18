The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022

Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year.

But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift.

This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…

For the loungewear lover

The pandemic made many of us fall in love with loungewear, and this all-in-one takes a velour onesie to a whole new level.

Chelsea Peers Multi Psychedelic Flora Velour Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £50 (chelseapeersnyc.com)

For kids who want for nothing

The coolest water bottle in the playground will also encourage kids to drink more, by using zero calorie flavour pods to enhance a bottle of H2O.

Air Up Charcoal Grey Bottle, including two pods, £29.95 (uk.air-up.com)

For the beer-drinking Star Wars lover

A bit of fun, as well as being utterly delicious.

Stormtrooper Christmas Thirst Aid Kit, £25 (moonpig.com)

For the commuter

Add a pop of colour to any commute with these in-ear headphones, ergonomically designed for the perfect fit, with impressive noise-cancelling and 360 audio surround technology.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro in Bora Purple, £189 (samsung.com)

For the host with the most

A trio of scented delights always makes a good gift.

M&S Apothecary Calm Scenting Set, £25 (marksandspencer.com)

For the festive foodie

The best panettone on the high street, with the addition of Malfy blood orange gin custard cream filling. We might have died and gone to heaven…

Carluccio’s Panettone con Crema al Malfy Gin all’Arancia Rossa, 900g, £22.95 (carluccios.com)

For the handbag queen

The perfectly petite crossbody with an on-trend wide strap, these handbags are good quality and a great price.

Johnny Loves Rosie Emerald Carrie Bag Set, £63 (johnny-loves-rosie.com)

For the movers and shakers

The sound quality on this speaker is brilliant, and it’s portable, quick to charge, has a 20-hour battery life, and is made from natural bamboo and upcycled plastic bottles.

House of Marley Get Together 2 Bluetooth Speaker, £199.99 (was £249.99) (thehouseofmarley.co.uk)

For chilly tots

Made using recycled polyester and acrylic, this hat – embroidered with the words ‘Be Kind’ – couldn’t be cuter, and is available in sizes three to five years or six to nine years.

Small Stuff Ribbed Knit Yellow Pom Beanie, £10 (smallstuffaccessories.com)

For that someone special

Beautiful and a bargain, this 18k gold-plated ring is finished with two pear-shaped moonstone gems.

Rani & Co Moonstone Teardrop Ring, £48.99 (raniandco.co.uk)

For the runner

Kickstart any January running plans with the ultimate trainers.

Asics Novablast 3 running shoes, £135 (asics.com)

For the creative cook

This kit comes with everything you need to make and decorate an exquisite festive house this Christmas (and it also tastes delicious).

Biscuiteers DIY Gingerbread House Kit, £38 (biscuiteers.com)

For those with green fingers

The most adorable selection of succulents and cacti – this set of five comes planted up in stylish green and gold ceramics.

The Little Botanical Christmas Shelfie Bundle, £51 (thelittlebotanical.com)

For kids who love role play

Let them play at being baristas with this cute cafe set.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Super Colourful Cafe Playset, £29.99 (was £36.99), Smyths (smythstoys.com)

For the cologne queen

Jo Malone’s scent of the season is always guaranteed to cause a squeal, especially when it has a snow globe for a lid.

Jo Malone London Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne, £115, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

For the content creators

This clever bit of kit charges your phone battery while also acting as a grip, and can be bundled up to include a stand, selfie stick, tripod and LED ring light.

SnapGrip, from £69.99, ShiftCam (shiftcam.com)

For the droid fans

Anyone who watched Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ will love owning their very own droid, and this one offers 45 different light, sound and movement combinations through three modes of play.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola Droid), £59.99, Smyths (smythstoys.com)

For the house proud

Who knew scenting your home could look so stylish?

Marks & Spencer Mercury Electric Diffuser Gift Set, £50 (marksandspencer.com)

For the cool kid

Is there anything cooler than a BMX? This one features a tough freestyle frame Tektro U-Brakes, a 360 degree gyro, and 25×9 gearing.

Muddyfox Lithium Kids’ BMX Bike, £105 (was £210), Evans Cycles(evanscycles.com)

For the home bar owners

Who needs to go out to the pub when you have your very own beer dispenser? Universally compatible with 5L kegs, simply pull your own pint for ice-cold refreshment.

Salter Universal Chilled Draught Beer Dispenser, £119.99 (was £169.99) (salter.com)

For wrists of joy

A colourful bracelet made with 18k gold-plated eco-brass and natural turquoise is bound to please.

Rani & Co Turquoise Gemstone Bead Bracelet, £65.99(raniandco.co.uk)

For connected kids

This brilliant smartwatch for kids also offers peace of mind for parents, as it acts as a phone, music player, camera, clock, GPS tracker and fitness tracker. Impressive stuff.

myFirst Fone R1 Smartwatch, £159 (store.myfirst.tech)

For the shoe fiend

Because you can simply never have enough pairs of boots, and these are divine.

Marks & Spencer Hiker Leopard Print Flat Ankle Boots, £45 (marksandspencer.com)

For energetic toddlers

What child doesn’t want a fold-up slide to climb up and slide down over and over again? You might even manage a sit down while watching on and sipping a mulled wine…

Active Tots Indoor Wooden Folding Slide, £129.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

For music lovers

Super cool and comfy, these on-ear headphones deliver fine-tuned acoustics with noise isolation in a streamlined design that folds up for life on the go.

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, £199.95 (beatsbydre.com)

For stylish small folk

A backpack perfect for nursery, around town or even a sleepover.

Small Stuff Initial Cord Backpack, £20 (smallstuffaccessories.com)

For the LEGO lovers

Brilliant value, this two in one Monster Jam Megalodon pull back toy truck rebuilds into a Low Racer, and comes complete with epic shark teeth.

LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon, £18, Argos (also currently available on their two for £20 deal, argos.co.uk)

For the tech fans

Google’s new smartwatch is a thing of beauty. Made with recycled premium stainless steel, it can track all your health stats, hook up to your phone and make calls.

Google Pixel Watch, from £339 (store.google.com)

For small, sensitive souls

Teach kids how to believe in themselves from an early age.

Hug A Bug World I Am Unique book and Sedric Snail plush, £34.99 (hugabugworld.com)

For the feet fashionistas

Love ’em or hate ’em, Crocs are cool again.

Crocs Classic Crush Platform Clogs, £55, Very (very.co.uk)