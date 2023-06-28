Ahead of the Tour de France, 5 prize-worthy cycle holidays in the UK and Ireland

It’s probably the most coveted prize in the cycling calendar. On July 1, the world’s greatest riders will embark on the Tour de France, setting off from Bilbao in Spain for a gruelling race of more than 2,000 miles.

Scenes of nail-biting pelotons and daredevil switchbacks will have millions glued to TV screens and are likely to inspire more than a few of us to jump on our bikes.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a pro to enjoy some great cycling routes across the UK and Ireland, designed to soak up glorious scenery, observe local wildlife and take in historic sites.

Whether you’re gearing up for a mountain climb or packing the panniers for a gentle country ride, here are a few suggestions for cycling holidays set to be winners this summer…

1. Hadrian’s Wall Cycleway

The Romans were masters at building roads, but they were pretty good at constructing walls too. Admire work dating back nearly 2,000 years on a ride from Cumbria to the North Sea coastline. Largely following the line of Hadrian’s Wall, this 130-mile self-guided route crosses Roman forts, monuments, scenic villages and postcard-worthy market towns. To lighten the load, luggage is transferred between guesthouses. GPS pre-loaded routes make this a good entry option for cyclists attempting their first multi-day ride.

How: Five nights’ B&B from £655pp (two sharing), including luggage transfers. Bike hire from £225; e-bike hire from £385. (wildernessengland.com; 01768 721210)

2. Norfolk coastline

The pace of life is wonderfully slow along one of England’s prettiest coastlines, making it perfect for a leisurely cycle holiday. Along with a great variety of seabird species, Norfolk is also home to landmark historic sites, superb sandy beaches and local pubs and cafes serving produce such as samphire and Cromer crab.

Inntravel has created a self-guided route through quiet backroads, stopping at a cherry-picked selection of unusual cultural sites. Stop at the Palladian Houghton Hall, once home to Great Britain’s first Prime Minister Sir Robert Walpole, window shop in the tempting stores of Burnham Market and head to pilgrimage site Little Walsingham, where the Virgin Mary is said to have made an appearance in 1061. Take some time to relax on Holkham Beach and give your tired legs a rest by returning inland on the Wells-Walsingham heritage steam railway.

How: Six nights B&B from £1,200pp (two sharing), including four dinners, luggage transfers, route maps, cycle hire, and taxi from/to local rail stations. E-bikes also available. (inntravel.co.uk; 01653 617000)

3. Great Western Greenway

Perfect for both seasoned cyclists and beginners, the Greenways are a network of off-road, traffic-free cycle routes running across Ireland. One of the oldest sections is the Great Western in County Mayo, weaving through bogs, woodland and farmland, with plenty of native wildlife to spot along the way.

Starting in seaside town Westport, continue to the Wild Nephin National Park. Zipping below the Nephin Beg Mountains, get your pulse racing with a few easy gradients, but save enough puff to admire the breath-snatching views. If you don’t have your own set of wheels, rent a bike from Paddy and Nelly’s Bike Hire in Westport. The team can recommend a range of different cycle routes.

How: Bikes from €22.50/£19 per day; e-bikes from €32.50/£28 per day. (paddyandnelly.ie). For more information on the Great Western Greenway, visit greenway.ie.

4. Sea to sea (C2C)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Alfred Wainwright’s classic travelogue ‘Coast to Coast’. But rather than replicating the route on foot, give it a go on two wheels with a self-guided trip designed by Macs Adventure.

According to tradition, all cyclists should dip their wheels in the Irish Sea at the start point in Whitehaven, with another dousing in the North Sea when they reach Tynemouth three days later. Challenging in parts and with daily ascents, the route is ideal for fit, experienced cyclists who have no problem riding between 30-50 miles per day. While working up a sweat, don’t forget to admire the surrounding slopes of the Lake District National Park and the heather-carpeted moors of the North Pennines.

How: Three nights B&B from £690pp (two sharing), including baggage transfers, transfers to/from Newcastle, route notes and 24/7 support. Bike hire not included. (macsadventure.com; 0141 530 5452)

5. The Caledonian Way

Long summer days and epic scenery make Scotland the ideal place to explore on two wheels. Winding from the Mull of Kintyre to Highland capital Inverness, the Caledonian Way is the country’s newest long distance cycle route. Visit the Kilmartin Glen and its 150 prehistoric monuments, revel in a traffic-free stretch of mountain wilderness between Loch Creran and Loch Leven, and rise to the challenge of taking on the Glendoe climb. Although the trip is self-guided, organisers Wilderness Scotland provide full support throughout.

How: Six nights B&B from £1,465pp (two sharing), including Wilderness Scotland soigneur, support van and luggage transfers. (wildernessscotland.com; 01479 420020)