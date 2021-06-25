Balearics on the green list: 5 things to see, eat and do on the Spanish islands

Finally, some good news for holidaymakers. Several major tourist destinations have been added to the UK government’s green list, including Malta, Madeira, some Caribbean islands and the Balearic Islands

That means that from 4am on June 30, travellers returning from these countries won’t have to quarantine for 10 days.

The closest holiday hotspot to the UK and Ireland? The Balearic Islands off the east coast of Spain are around a three-hour flight away, and offer an appealing blend of sun, sea, sand, and delicious cuisine…

1. Sunbathe on Formentera

Renowned for having the most beautiful beaches in the Balearics, Formentera – which is only accessible by boat – should be your first port of call if all you want to do is while away your days sipping cocktails on a sun lounger. Playa de Ses Illetes with its white sand and ridiculously blue water is the most popular bay, but if you’re looking for somewhere more off beaten track, head to the three smaller beaches at Ses Platgetes.

2. Explore Ibiza old town

Ibiza may be known as party central (or at least it was until the pandemic hit and forced all the nightclubs to close), but the White Isle is also home to the UNESCO-listed Dalt Vila. Originally a medieval walled enclave, the waterfront old town is a maze of narrow cobbled streets and traditional architecture, with panoramic views becoming visible as you ascend the hill.

3. Soak up the culture in Palma

Mallorca’s capital, Palma, is a haven for culture vultures. History buffs should make a beeline for the Museu de Mallorca to view antiquities dating back to the 18th century. Art lovers can learn all about Spanish surrealist Joan Miró at the Fundació Miró Mallorca.

4. Sample the seafood on Menorca

Hungry? Former fishing village Fornells on the North East coast of Menorca is the place to go for delectable seafood at pocket-friendly prices. The island’s most famous dish is caldereta de langosta (lobster stew), served up daily at the much-loved Es Cranc restaurant.

5. Take a walk through Ses Salines park

Spanning an area from the south of Ibiza to the north of Formentera (and the channel in between), Parque Natural de Ses Salines is a picturesque nature reserve home to wetlands, sand dunes and lots of wildlife, including pink flamingos. Hike or bike along one of four suggested routes to see historic salt flats, juniper woods and rugged coastlines.