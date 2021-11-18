Check out Europe’s highest Airbnb listing on the slopes of Mont Blanc – the views are incredible

Dreaming of pristine snow, clean crisp air and views for days this winter? Well, the Mont Blanc mountain range has all of that going on, and now you could spend the night inside a pretty spectacular cable car station.

At 3,500 metres, the Punta Helbronner station is set to be Airbnb’s highest European listing, and the luxurious room is very James Bond villain-esque.

Inside the Mont Blanc cable car station (Airbnb/PA)

The cable car point is tucked into the landscape and has been opulently – and a little bit futuristically – kitted out, in sleek monotones, glass accents and soft white fabrics.

All of which is set against ridiculous views of the mountains, including Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa, the Matterhorn, the Gran Paradiso and the Grand Combin.

(Airbnb/PA)

The stay is being hosted by Olympic medallist and Alpine Skiing World champion Federica Brignone, and you’ll get to ski down the slopes of Mont Blanc – before the ski season officially begins – and take the Mont Blanc Courmayeur cable car ahead of everyone else, too.

“As a sports professional, I’ve often had the chance to ski on the Courmayeur slopes all to myself with the spectacular panorama of Mont Blanc right behind me,” says Brignone. “It’s an incredible experience that excites me every time, and I’m delighted that two travellers can now experience these same mountains in such a unique and exclusive way.”

Mont Blanc (Airbnb/PA)

Sadly, only two people will get to experience the one-off stay (on November 27), but to be in with a chance, booking opens at 9am on Tuesday, November 23 at airbnb.com/montblanc.

The cost – €190 excluding taxes – will be donated to the Save the Glacier project to adopt an alpine cherry tree. Better grab your ski gear and move fast.