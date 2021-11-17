Have a giggle at the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
There’s a reason Instagram accounts like Animals Doing Things rack up millions of followers – animals can be unintentionally hilarious, and we can’t get enough of it.
Enter the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 – the perfect balm to what can sometimes feel like a depressing news cycle. This year’s winners have been announced, and the overall victor shows a golden silk monkey in a somewhat compromising position…
Aptly named ‘Ouch!’ the image was taken on a bridge over the Xun River in Longsheng Gorge, China.
TV presenter Kate Humble said: “I have been a judge on The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards since it started and I love it! It never fails to cheer me up. But the photographs can’t just be funny, they have got to be of really excellent quality and this year the competition entrants have really surpassed themselves. And as for the winner, you will see that it is a photograph that speaks a thousand words. Well, one word actually – Ouch!”
These are some of the other top photos from the prize…
People’s choice winner
Creatures of land winner
Creatures of water winner
Portfolio category winner
Highly commended entries
