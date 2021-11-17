17 November 2021

Have a giggle at the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

By NewsChain Lifestyle
17 November 2021

There’s a reason Instagram accounts like Animals Doing Things rack up millions of followers – animals can be unintentionally hilarious, and we can’t get enough of it.

Enter the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 – the perfect balm to what can sometimes feel like a depressing news cycle. This year’s winners have been announced, and the overall victor shows a golden silk monkey in a somewhat compromising position…

(Ken Jensen/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)

Aptly named ‘Ouch!’ the image was taken on a bridge over the Xun River in Longsheng Gorge, China.

TV presenter Kate Humble said: “I have been a judge on The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards since it started and I love it! It never fails to cheer me up. But the photographs can’t just be funny, they have got to be of really excellent quality and this year the competition entrants have really surpassed themselves. And as for the winner, you will see that it is a photograph that speaks a thousand words. Well, one word actually – Ouch!”

These are some of the other top photos from the prize…

People’s choice winner

Creatures of land winner

Ninja Prairie Dog (Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)

Creatures of water winner

Time For School (Chee Kee Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)

Portfolio category winner

Joy Of A Mud Bath (Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)

Highly commended entries

I Got You! (Roland Kranitz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Let’s Dance (Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
See Who Jumps High (Chu Han Lin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Majestic And Graceful Bald Eagle (David Eppley/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
The Green Stylist (Gurumoorthy K/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Treehugger (Jakub Hodan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Chinese Whispers (Jan Piecha/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Peek-a-boo (Pal Marchhart/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? (Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)
Missed (Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021/PA)

