30 arrests as Scotland fans celebrate a draw with England that keeps their Euro 2020 hopes alive
A total of 30 people were arrested as Scotland fans partied the night away following their Euro 2020 clash with England.
The Met said 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.
Scotland Yard said in a tweet: “13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.”
Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match, which ended in a goalless draw.
Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.
Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.
The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.