02 December 2021

Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol

By The Newsroom
02 December 2021

A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found some 120 miles from where he was last seen.

Mohammed Khan was located “safe and well in the Bristol area” on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 11-year-old had been reported missing from Deptford, south London, two days earlier.

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

He had last been seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Officers were called when he did not return.

Met detectives launched a high-risk missing persons investigation and appealed to the public to help find him.

After finding him on Thursday, the force thanked the media and the public for sharing the appeal.

