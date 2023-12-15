Air passengers warned over party poppers ban

Airline passengers flying with festive gifts or party accessories are being warned over baggage rules.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said party poppers are banned from UK flights, while Christmas crackers can be carried but must be in their original packaging.

Anything containing a lithium battery – such as mobile phones, cameras, power banks and vapes – must be carried in hand luggage rather than checked in.

This is because they can cause an intense fire if they become faulty or damaged.

Christmas is one of the busiest times for international air travel

People sending presents by air are required to state if the items contain lithium batteries.

CAA interim group director of safety and airspace regulation Tendai Mutambirwa said: “Christmas is one of the busiest times for international air travel with people flying across the world to see friends and family.

“Almost all of them will be carrying their own devices or presents that contain lithium batteries.

“Our advice to passengers will help them understand the rules for carrying devices and batteries so everyone can power up the holiday spirit responsibly.”

Airports are preparing for a surge in demand for travel over the festive period.

Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said its members are seeing bookings for departures between December 18 and 28 up 44% compared with the same period last year.

Heathrow expects about 6.5 million passengers to travel through the airport this month.

That would be a 10% increase on the figure of 5.9 million in December 2022 and behind only 2019 (6.7 million) for Heathrow’s most passengers in the final month of a year.