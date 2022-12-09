Alan Ball’s 1966 World Cup winner’s medal sells at auction for £200,000

A 1966 World Cup winner’s medal awarded to the late footballer Alan Ball has gone under the hammer for £200,000.

The medal was sold as part of an auction featuring multiple pieces of English football memorabilia, including items from the historic win.

England famously beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time to claim victory in 1966.

It comes as the England squad, lead by Harry Kane, prepare to face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

Other items in the sale, organised by Tennants Auctioneers, included Ball’s match-worn No. 7 shirt and Cup Cap, which sold for £164,320 and £145,360, respectively.

The Lancashire-born midfielder was the youngest and least experienced member of the legendary 1966 World Cup team at just 21 years old.

He received widespread acclaim for his energetic and passionate performance that was fundamental to the team’s victory.

In addition to playing as a midfielder for the likes of Blackpool and Everton and winning 72 caps for England, Ball went on to manage several clubs including Manchester City and Southampton.

Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderers, businessman and philanthropist Edwin “Eddie” Davies.

His personal items went for a combined hammer price of £445,000.

Tennants Auctioneers’ sporting specialist Kegan Harrison said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved such fantastic results for the vendor, who has had a long-standing relationship with Tennants.

“The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history and we have been honoured to have handled the sale of these extraordinary items.

“It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans.”

Other items included in the sale were a Pele match-worn Brazil shirt, worn during the 1st half of the famous Brazil v England 1970 World Cup Match, which sold £41,712.