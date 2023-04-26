26 April 2023

Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory Party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

By The Newsroom
26 April 2023

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

But now the Tories have stripped him of his party membership as well.

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

“He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tabloids tried to ruin every relationship I ever had, Prince Harry court papers reveal

world news

Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm

football

A look back at the Queen’s coronation as Charles and Camilla prepare for historic day

news