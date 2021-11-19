19 November 2021

Andrew Marr announces departure from BBC after 21 years

19 November 2021

Andrew Marr has announced that he is leaving the BBC after 21 years, saying he is “keen to get my own voice back”.

The veteran journalist, 62, said he would now focus on writing and presenting political and cultural shows for the media company Global and writing for newspapers.

Marr joined the BBC in May 2000 as political editor and later spent 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.

He tweeted: “Personal announcement. After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC. l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues.

“But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers.

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.

“I have been doing the Andrew Marr Show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

