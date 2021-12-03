Another 75 Omicron variant cases confirmed in England

A further 75 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in England amid signs of a “small amount” of community infection, the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) has said.

The latest cases take the total for England to 104 and for the UK as a whole to 134 – including the first confirmed case in Wales.

The figures came as a risk assessment by the HSA rated the new Omicron variant as “red” for severity of infection and “amber” for transmissibility between humans.

It said the variant, first identified in South Africa, was likely to reduce the protection from both naturally or vaccine-acquired immunity.

Dr Jenny Harries said there are signs of a ‘small amount’ of community transmission (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Archive)

However it acknowledged that there is so far “insufficient data” to reach firm conclusions and the assessment was presented with “low confidence”.

The HSA said that in England Omicron cases have now been identified in East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.

In Scotland there have been a further 16 cases, taking the total there to 29 while Northern Ireland has yet to record any cases.

Individuals who have tested positive for the variant and their contacts are being asked to self-isolate while the HSA said it was carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were thought likely to be infectious.

HSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: “Increased case detection through focused contact tracing has led to more cases of the Omicron variant being identified and confirmed, as we have seen in other countries globally.

“We are continuing to monitor the data closely. Teams nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every Omicron case.

“We have started to see cases where there are no links to travel, suggesting that we have a small amount of community transmission.”