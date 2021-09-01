Arrest made after 61-year-old man killed on pavement in suspected hit-and-run crash
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was knocked down in a hit-and-run crash.
West Midlands Police have said Ghulam Nabi, aged 61, was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car on Great Barr Street, Digbeth Birmingham, on Sunday morning.
He received serious injuries and died despite the best efforts of many people who assisted at the scene.
Officers said the arrested man remains in custody and is also being held on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, thanked the public for their response to an appeal for information issued on Tuesday.
The officer said: “The arrest is significant as our investigation continues.
“My thoughts remain with Mr Nabi’s family at this very sad time. We have, of course, updated them with this development.”