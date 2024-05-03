Artist behind Kelly Jones album cover exhibits painting in art show

The artist who created an album cover for Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones is exhibiting a painting inspired by his music at an art show.

Jones’s solo album Inevitable, Incredible was released on Friday, with the cover featuring an image painted by Christine Clark of an angel with its wings spread emerging from water.

Clark is exhibiting a painting – called Orbit (May I Come Home From The War) – inspired by one of the songs on the album at the Inception Art Show in Dalkeith Palace, Midlothian, until May 12.

The annual exhibition features work by 35 artists, including many who have not taken part before, as well as a family day and tours of the palace.

Sculptors, artists, photographers and painters will have their work for sale at the event, which costs £3 to enter, and there will be an online charity auction in support of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Charlotte Rostek, who directs the development of the palace, said: “I am delighted to see Inception return to Dakeith Palace again this year.

“It has really become our flagship show signalling a whole new chapter in the story of this remarkable building and one we are excited to see unfold over the coming years.”

Curator and director Walter Dalkeith said: “Working alongside the artists, we hope to create an immersive cultural experience that showcases the art at its best and engages directly with visitors.

“We are proud to create this platform for visitors to purchase artwork and support the incredible creativity and talent on show.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising and communications at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “The support we receive from the public makes an important difference to our ability to invest in vital MND research and we are thrilled that Dalkeith Country Park is supporting us through their Inception Art Show.

“Finding effective treatments for MND is a team effort and we’re sure that this fantastic partnership will be a popular one.”