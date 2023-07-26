Arts Council adjusts funding plans for English National Opera move out of London

Arts Council England (ACE) has adjusted funding plans to allow English National Opera (ENO) until 2029 for a move out of London.

It was also confirmed that ENO will receive £24 million from ACE between 2024 and 2026 to deliver a “substantial opera season every year” in its London home at the Coliseum, as well as establish a new main base outside the capital.

In November 2022, it was announced that ENO had been pulled from ACE’S grant portfolio, instead being offered £17 million over three years, which was conditional on relocating outside London.

It came nine months after the Government had instructed ACE to redistribute funding across the country.

However, after a backlash, ACE announced in January it would be spending £11.46 million in 2023 to sustain a programme of work in London while helping it to start planning for a new base outside London by 2026.

On Thursday, ACE confirmed it has extended the deadline for a main base outside London by three years, from March 2026 to March 2029.

It is expected that the location will be announced in December this year, ENO said.

On Thursday, a joint statement said: “During the 2024 to 2026 period, the ENO will develop an artistic programme in the new city, whilst transitioning to a new business model, which will see the company deliver a substantial opera season every year in London while developing a significant performance and engagement programme in their new city.”

It said the longer timeframe to find a new base would mean “more stability, allow for consultation with staff, more work in London and more time for the ENO to develop partnerships in the new city and to establish a programme there”.

In total, ACE is investing £35.46 million in ENO between 2023 to 2026 and the “shared ambition” is that ENO will be in a “strong position” to apply for ACE’s grant portfolio from 2026.

Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of ACE, said: “As custodians of public money, the Arts Council has led a rigorous process that has carefully considered ENO’s application.

“The ENO has presented inspiring ideas to bring their excellent work to people beyond the capital and to explore a range of new ways of presenting opera, and we are investing £24 million in the company over two years to help them realise these ambitions.

“The extended timeline for their transition to a new main base will enable the ENO to undertake this complex move and to develop partnerships in the new city.

“The Arts Council’s support for opera is unwavering, and we are excited by the ENO’s new plans and by the enthusiasm shown by the potential host cities.”

Dr Harry Brunjes, chair of ENO, said: “The ENO board and management look forward to working with the Arts Council to develop this positive future for the organisation.

“We welcome this investment and additional time which we believe will help us to successfully develop a new main base out of London, whilst maintaining a season at the London Coliseum.

“We are pleased that Arts Council England support the artistic plans we have proposed in tandem with our longstanding wish to engage with new audiences and partners around the country.

“Our most recent season at the London Coliseum was a fantastic success, and we now have an opportunity to build upon that both within London and from our new base.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The English National Opera is a treasured national institution and I welcome the agreement they reached with Arts Council England to ensure a smooth transition towards a new future for the organisation.

“I look forward to seeing the plans it develops to make sure more people across the country can experience its fantastic work.”