Azeem Rafiq testimony ‘blowing the lid off behaviour in cricket’

Every professional cricket player must listen to the experience of Azeem Rafiq and consider whether they have witnessed racist behaviour in the sport, an MP has said.

Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for Leeds North West – where Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Headingley ground is located, said testimony given to MPs on Monday by Mr Rafiq was “mind-blowing”.

He told Radio 4’s World at One programme: “You could have replayed every single response that he gave and there would be something which was really mind-blowing, blowing the lid off behaviour in cricket, for every single response.”

Mr Sobel said there was “obfuscation” in responses from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He said: “I’d encourage every professional cricketer to listen to Azeem’s testimony and think about whether you’ve witnessed anything like that.”

He added: “I say to any professional, former professional cricketer, who’s experienced racism and listening is you also need your testimony to be heard, whether that’s in private to a Member of Parliament, or in public in the media, we need to get your voices out there.”

Mr Rafiq told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that racism had cost him his career.

Downing Street described his evidence to the committee as “concerning”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Boris Johnson had been in meetings and had not watched any of the testimony.

But the spokesman added: “The evidence given this morning is concerning. There is no place for racism in sport.

“There is no place for racism anywhere in society.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the session as “heart-rending”.

He said: “This was far more than ‘banter’.

“Thank you for your bravery – in speaking up so openly about your experience and the way it affected you.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said it was “horrifying”, adding: “This is clearly a disgraceful failure of governance by YCCC and ECB. We need action not mealy-mouthed words.”

While Bradford East Labour MP Imran Hussein said the testimony was “sadly just the tip of the iceberg of a much wider problem of racism that poisons so many of our sports”.