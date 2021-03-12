Body found in Kent woodland identified as Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)
14:17pm, Fri 12 Mar 2021
A body found hidden in woodland in Kent has been identified as that of Sarah Everard

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave made the announcement outside Scotland Yard on Friday.

He said: “On Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.

“The body has now been recovered and a formal identification procedure has been undertaken.  I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard.”

