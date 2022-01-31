31 January 2022

Boris Johnson expected to receive Sue Gray’s partygate inquiry on Monday

By The Newsroom
31 January 2022

Boris Johnson is expected to receive Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street on Monday.

The senior civil servant is understood to be preparing to hand over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

The Prime Minister insisted “I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.

Downing Street has committed to quickly publishing the inquiry after receiving it, though the Cabinet Office team is yet to confirm when the document will be handed over.

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray when Scotland Yard last week requested that she makes only minimal reference to events that officers are investigating.

Boris Johnson ahead of his expected receipt of the Whitehall inquiry (PA/Matt Dunham) (PA Wire)

Asked about fears the inquiry will be a “whitewash” because of the changes, Mr Johnson said: “You are going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and of course what the Met says.”

The Prime Minister was also questioned about reportedly telling MPs privately he thinks he has done nothing wrong.

“You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations, but of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he said during a visit to a freeport in Tilbury, Essex.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Government ‘set for U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers’

news

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood still in custody after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

news

Christian Eriksen returns to football signing for Brentford 7 months after cardiac arrest on pitch during Euro 2020

world news