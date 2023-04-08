08 April 2023

Boy, 12, appears in court accused of murdering grandmother who was hit by car

By The Newsroom
08 April 2023

A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news

Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim boss

football

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges at New York courthouse

world news