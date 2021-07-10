Boy, 15, charged with murder and attempted murder of teenagers

Police cordoned off a block of shops on Woolwich New Road (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:34am, Sat 10 Jul 2021
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder and attempted murder of two teenagers.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, was found with a single stab wound when officers were called to reports of an attack in Woolwich south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday.

Tamim Ian Habimana (PA Wire)

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Woolwich New Road at 6.08pm, despite the efforts of emergency services to save him.

A 15-year-old boy was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged over the death.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, remain in custody at a police station in south London, having also been arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder.

