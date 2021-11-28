Boy, 16, named as victim of fatal stabbing

A teenager has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in west London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall at just after 9pm on Wednesday, after reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found 16-year-old Rishmeet Singh, who was from the local area, with stab wounds.

He died at the scene a short time later, sparking a murder inquiry.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

It is the 28th teenage killing in the capital in 2021, passing the 27 seen in 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and those of my team are with Rishmeet’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to bring the person, or people, responsible for Rishmeet’s death to justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area around Raleigh Road just after 9pm on Wednesday and saw this incident to get in contact.

“You may have vital evidence that could help us progress this investigation.

“I would also ask local residents in the area, or road users who were around Raleigh Road at the time of this attack, to check any footage they may have captured on doorbell, dashboard or CCTV cameras. If you can help, please get in touch.”

A Section 35 dispersal order – which gives officers powers to direct people to leave an area – has been authorised until Sunday afternoon in Southall Broadway, Southall Green, the Havelock Estate, Uxbridge town centre and Hayes town centre.

Residents across Hounslow, Hillingdon and Ealing were told to expect to see an “increased policing presence over the coming days”.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, head of policing in the area, said: “Rishmeet’s family have been devastated by his death and my thoughts are with them. Specialist detectives continue to work at pace to find out who was responsible for this attack.

“I would also add my appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information that could help the investigation.

“I know that this tragic incident will have understandably shocked the local community and our officers throughout the west area share that shock.”