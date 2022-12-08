Braverman’s language on Albanians ‘exacerbating fragile situation – Tory grandee

Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.

Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.

It came after Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko told MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.

I’m afraid that some of the language that has been used by the Home Secretary and others is exacerbating what is already a clearly very fragile and dangerous situation

Ms Braverman last month came under fire for claiming there was an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel.

She said the UK had seen a “surge in the number of Albanian arrivals” and agreed with a Tory backbencher who brought up “Albanian criminals”, in comments that drew criticism from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Sir Roger, whose North Thanet constituency covers the Manston migrant processing facility, was asked whether the Home Secretary should temper her language.

He told Sky News: “Well, I don’t think that bullying is acceptable by anybody in any place at any time.

“And if Albanian kids are being bullied in school, then that is highly undesirable and reprehensible.

“And I’m afraid that some of the language that has been used by the Home Secretary and others is exacerbating what is already a clearly very fragile and dangerous situation.

“So do I condemn it? Yes, most certainly I do.”

Cabinet minister Gillian Keegan said she was not aware of the reports of Albanian youngsters bullied in schools.

Asked about the Albanian ambassador’s remarks, the Education Secretary said: “I hadn’t heard that report, but I will look back in the department and see if we’ve had any reports of that.

“But bullying is wrong anyway for anybody.”

Mr Qirko on Wednesday told MPs his government has “no information” about an increase in people from the Balkan state making the journey to the UK and insisted Albania is a “safe country”.

Albanians accounted for just over a third of Channel crossings in the first nine months of the year, figures published by the Home Office last month showed.

The Government is reportedly reviewing plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries, a list that would include Albania.