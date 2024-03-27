27 March 2024

British man dies in skiing accident at French resort

By The Newsroom
27 March 2024

A British man has been killed in a skiing accident in France.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died while on a trip to the resort of Avoriaz, Morzine, on Tuesday.

According to French media, he struck a tree at high speed after swerving to avoid a group of people at around 3pm local time.

Despite attempts by the mountain rescue team to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Avoriaz is considered a top skiing destination and is one of 13 ski resorts in the Portes du Soleil region.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Murdered Finley Boden 'should have been one of the most protected children in the area'

news

Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by ship, sending vehicles into river

world news

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs properties in LA and Miami raided amid ongoing sex trafficking probe

world news