Despite the cost-of-living crisis causing closures for many shops and restaurants, Liverpool's high street remains resilient, with new stores opening in the city centre. Liverpool ONE continues to experience strong sales and footfall. Among the new establishments set to open this year are a luxury sportswear store and a renowned skincare and cosmetics brand, contributing to the city's thriving shopping scene.

New plans reveal the location of the exclusive Soho House members' club in Glasgow, set to open at the George Street Complex opposite Glasgow City Chambers. The club will occupy the 4&5 Love Loan building, with a decision on the proposal still pending. Facilities include a lounge, winter garden, bar, restaurant, and rooftop terrace. Launched in 1995, Soho House has since expanded to 27 locations in ten countries. Thousands wait to acquire membership, which is expected to cost around £1,400 annually for those over 27.

Nike is set to establish its first proper store in Manchester by occupying the former flagship Topshop location in Arndale Shopping Centre. The two-floor megastore will feature Nike's Rise store concept, emphasizing digital experiences. The opening is scheduled for late 2021, although an exact date has yet to be announced. This store complements Nike's existing factory outlet in Cheetham Hill. The arrival of Nike, Clarks, and Gilly Hicks to the Arndale Centre demonstrates the shopping centre's continued appeal to popular retail brands, attracting customers from the North West and beyond.

Liverpool ONE is set to welcome a new Marks and Spencer store, as a part of M&S's commitment to invest in UK branches and regenerate vacant Debenhams units. The new 100,000 sq ft store will replace the retailer's current Church Street location, which has been there for nearly 100 years. Featuring a café, clothing and home departments, food hall, and in-store bakery, the opening date is yet to be confirmed. M&S plans to invest approximately £500,000 in new and existing stores over the next year, aiming to create 3,400 new jobs nationwide.

Approximately 85,000 households in Glasgow are receiving free £105 gift cards aimed at assisting residents during the cost of living crisis and supporting local businesses post-Covid-19 pandemic. Residents can spend the gift cards at over 700 participating businesses, including shops, cafes, and entertainment venues within the Glasgow area. To view a complete list of participating businesses and a map of eligible locations, visit the Scotland Loves Local website.

Birmingham is set to welcome a new Marks and Spencer store this year, as the retailer commits to investing in its UK branches. The new Birmingham Bullring store will replace the current High Street location and is part of the chain's dedication to revitalising the area. With an investment of nearly half a million pounds, M&S aims to improve existing and new stores over the next year, creating 3,400 jobs nationwide. The expansion plan also includes partnerships with BP, Moto, SSP, and Costa, further bolstering the brand's presence in the UK.

In 2013, it was announced that Croy Quarry would close due to its proximity to the Antonine Wall, a World Heritage site. Site operators Aggregate Industries secured planning permission to continue mineral extraction until December 31, 2017, with the condition of submitting a detailed restoration plan to the North Lanarkshire Council. Kilsyth councillor Mark Kerr is now urging residents to ensure the quarry restoration benefits Croy and plans to form a monitoring group for the site. Aggregate Industries has not yet publicly addressed the restoration but is working to finalise the scheme.

The Fauldhead development, located near Woodilee Village, is set to provide 228 homes, including 171 private and 57 affordable housing options in partnership with Hillhead Housing Association. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2023 with an estimated completion in five years, representing a £50-million investment. The development emphasizes green spaces and biodiversity with new ponds, tree planting, and wildlife accommodations. Improved connectivity will be offered through footpath networks. Sales are expected to launch in winter 2023.

The Bristol Pound, launched in 2012 as a local currency to support the city's economy, has been withdrawn from circulation due to the rise in cashless payments and the pandemic's impact. At its peak, it was the UK's most successful local currency, with over £1 million in circulation. Despite its demise, the Bristol Pay project is being developed, using a digital token scheme in an app to encourage spending in local businesses and promote pro-environmental and pro-social behavior.