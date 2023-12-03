Busy week of engagements as royals try to move on from race row furore

A busy week of engagements lies ahead for the royal family as they try to move on from a race row.

With the festive season starting to get into full swing, this week will see the Queen invite children, supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, to decorate a Christmas tree at Clarence House.

Other senior royals will also continue their working roles with public engagements amid a row caused by the publication of Omid Scobie’s book on the royal family.

Endgame paints unflattering portraits of several royals – including the Queen.

The Dutch version of the book – which was recalled – pointed the finger at two senior royals who were alleged to have raised “concerns” about the possible skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie, before he was born.

While the English version made no mention of who said what, the Dutch misprint made headlines around the world and saw the book pulled from shelves.

This week also sees Harry’s legal challenge over security arrangements reach the High Court.

He is taking legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security.

He had been told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

The duke was given the green light to bring the challenge in July 2022 and, on Monday, court staff confirmed the claim would be heard over three days starting from December 5.

The furore comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are not on the guest list for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in June.

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have all been invited, according to the Sunday Times.