Powered By Pixels
16 November 2023

Cameron visits Ukraine in new role as Foreign Secretary

By The Newsroom
16 November 2023

New Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has visited Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president said the pair discussed the supply of weapons for his forces fighting against the Russian invasion when they met in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said: “We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.

“I am grateful to the UK for its support!”

Former prime minister Lord Cameron became Foreign Secretary on Monday and the early visit to Ukraine will be intended to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for the country.

His predecessor James Cleverly had been scheduled to make the visit before being moved to the Home Office in Monday’s reshuffle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news

Esther McVey returns to Cabinet to tackle 'woke' issues in Whitehall

news

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football