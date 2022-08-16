16 August 2022

Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei charged over alleged road traffic offence

By The Newsroom
16 August 2022

Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei has been charged over an alleged road traffic offence.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged in Glasgow on Monday.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.

The 21-year-old Argentinian moved to Celtic from Lanus in his homeland in June on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £3.75 million.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Monday 15 August 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow City Centre.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

Celtic FC did not want to comment.

