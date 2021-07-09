Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in Number 10 garden

An 11-year-old who has been raising awareness for vulnerable children by camping outside for more than a year has met Boris Johnson, after pitching his tent in the garden of Number 10.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon, said the visit was “so exciting” and he had not expected his campaign for Action for Children to take him to “one of the most famous addresses in the world”.

Max’s year-long adventure, including a national sleepout on Friday evening, is part of a “Boycott Your Bed” campaign for Action for Children, in support of vulnerable youths in the UK.

After pitching up in the garden of Downing Street, Max was joined by the Prime Minister and his dog Dilyn, who took an immediate shine to the tent.

Max started his adventure on March 28 last year, camping in his garden to raise money for a hospice which looked after a family friend, Rick Abbott.

Despite having spent more than 400 nights under the stars and raising more than £500,000 in that time, he is not done yet, and wants others to join him on Friday night.

On Monday, he took his tent to London Zoo and earned his keep as a zookeeper.

Following Friday’s meeting, Mr Johnson said: “Today I met Max who has done an absolutely stellar job of raising money for some very worthy causes by sleeping outside for over a year now.

“Max has inspired young people all over the country and I support his efforts today to raise money for the children who need it most.”

Friday’s sleepout will also be a virtual event, connecting everyone who registered for the challenge, with star turns from Angela Rippon and Jessica Hynes among others.

Max said: “It’s so exciting to visit Number 10 and meet the Prime Minister.

“Although I can’t see myself ever sleeping in an actual bed again, I didn’t expect my adventure to bring me to one of the most famous addresses in the world.

“I hope my camping efforts will inspire children and families across the country to support Boycott Your Bed.”