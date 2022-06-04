04 June 2022

Children celebrate Platinum Jubilee with re-enactment of Queen’s coronation

By The Newsroom
04 June 2022

Children in Kelso have commemorated the Platinum Jubilee with a re-enactment of the Queen’s 1952 coronation.

Members of the local Cubs, Scouts and Guides groups recreated the event on Saturday as part of day-three jubilee celebrations in the Scottish Borders town.

Susannah Ayling, 12, took on the role of the Queen.

She was escorted by an entourage of fellow cast members and representatives from local organisations in a parade led by Pipe Major Mark Macrae as they made their way to the town’s square.

The cast comprised of children from the town’s Cubs, Scouts and Guides groups (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The parade was met by crowds and a fanfare, before the ceremonial party took to the stage.

The re-enactment was narrated by Alasdair Hutton, and addresses were delivered by Deputy Lord Lieutenant John Jeffrey.

Festivities continued with entertainment, market stalls and a funfair.

