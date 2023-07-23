Climate activists scale Kelpies landmark near oil refinery

Two climate campaigners have climbed to the top of The Kelpies tourist attraction as part of action targeted at the fossil fuel industry in Scotland.

Activists from This Is Rigged scaled the 100ft steel equine sculptures between Falkirk and Grangemouth at 5am on Sunday.

They said they would “not be lured underwater” by the fossil fuel industry, in reference to Scottish folklore where kelpies were shape-shifting creatures that charmed young children before drowning them.

The protesters remain on the landmark, which was designed by Andy Scott and constructed in 2013, and have unfurled a banner reading This Is Rigged.

One of the climbers said: “In Scottish folklore, kelpies are water spirits which lure people to a watery grave.

“As the Scottish government continues to allow oil and gas licences to go ahead in Scotland, they’re leading us to the same fate.

“The land on which The Kelpies were built will be submerged underwater by 2050. Isn’t this a bit ironic?”

Another protester said: “The Kelpies is a monument to the horses and the people who’ve worked to develop our industry and agriculture to where it is today, yet the Scottish government is now leaving our oil workers without support for a fair transition to renewables.

“This means unemployment, insecurity and exploitation for workers as well as fossil-fuelled climate collapse.

“Horses powered our past and renewables power our future. Continuing fossil fuel extraction will power nothing but our death.”

This Is Rigged have vowed to shut down the Scottish fossil fuel industry entirely.

Earlier this week, protesters from the group staged blockades at oil terminals in Grangemouth and Clydebank, which stopped oil tanker deliveries across the country.

This week, police have arrested more than 30 campaigners for alleged breach of the peace and public order offences.