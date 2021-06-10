Covid third wave will not mirror first two, frontline medic says

A frontline consultant in the battle against Covid-19 has said a third wave of the virus will not mirror the first two.

Dr Richard Cree, an intensive care consultant at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, said he would prefer the Government to push back the June 21 so-called Freedom Day.

But he acknowledged the Prime Minister is under great pressure to stick to the road map for easing restrictions.

Dr Cree has blogged about the pandemic and the stresses it has placed on his family and colleagues as well as patients, writing regular updates on his nomoresurgeons.com platform.

He said there is currently just one critical care Covid 19 patient on the ward – a person in their 30s who has not been vaccinated and who is being treated in a new isolation cubicle.

Dr Cree said the picture around the country indicates a third wave is on the way, which he said is to be expected as restrictions are lifted, but the difference this time is that so many people have been vaccinated.

He said that should prevent as many older people becoming seriously ill and dying.

But he still expects to see critically-ill patients – people who have not been vaccinated because they could not be, chose not to be or for whom the jab has not worked as well as hoped.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Dr Cree wrote: “Ultimately the decision to lift all restrictions is a political one.

“It’s a difficult call to be honest and your opinion will depend on what your individual priorities are and whether you have been vaccinated twice.

“I would prefer a quieter time at work after the past 14 months, thank-you very much, and so I believe that waiting a bit longer is the sensible thing to do.

“However, I fully understand the pressure on Boris (Johnson) to stick to his original timetable.

“We shall find out on Monday what he ultimately decides but whatever decision is made, I remain confident that the third wave is not going to mirror the first or second ones.”