30 July 2022

Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham

By The Newsroom
30 July 2022

A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton.

The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please be aware that we have a large incident within the Witton area of Birmingham.

“We have eight fire engines in attendance tackling the incident.

“Please try and avoid the area while we bring the incident under control.”

WMFS described the blaze as “a large industrial fire” and said road closures and diversions were in place.

The force warned people living in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Images released of man police are looking for after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

news

Rebekah Vardy libel case defeat branded ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation

news

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s statements after ‘Wagatha Christie’ ruling

news