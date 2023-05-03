Cycling is down nearly a quarter since coronavirus peak

Cycling on main roads in England has fallen by nearly a quarter from the peak recorded during coronavirus restrictions, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

The decline has sparked fears the Government will fail to hit targets for increasing cycling activity.

DfT data demonstrates the surge in cycling – when Covid restrictions affected travel patterns – peaked in March 2021.

The amount of cycling on main roads fell by 24.1% between then and the end of last year.

But the DfT said cycling remains 11.1% above pre-pandemic levels and had risen by 23.7% since 2013.

It has a long-standing target of doubling cycling by 2025 compared with 2013 levels.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at charity Cycling UK, said DfT plans to boost cycling and walking have consistently lacked funding.

He told the PA news agency: “Excellent strategies, guidance and design standards have never been supported with the investment the Government knows is needed to get anywhere close to delivering those targets.

“Rather than celebrating a 23.7% increase in cycling over eight years, the Government should really be asking how it expects to achieve its own doubling targets in the next two years when it’s just cut dedicated capital funding for cycling and walking by two-thirds for that period.”

A reduction in active travel budgets was announced in March.

Chris Boardman, the former Olympic cyclist who heads Government agency Active Travel England, said: “It’s great to see cycling in this country riding high at 11% above pre-pandemic levels.

“The movement for moving is catching on as more of us choose to ride bikes for everyday trips, putting the joy back into journeys.

“This is great for our health, it’s free transport and it helps us to be more connected to our communities. Everyone’s a winner.”