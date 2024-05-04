‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to teenage boy killed in sword attack

The family of Daniel Anjorin have issued a statement paying tribute to their son, after he was stabbed while walking to school on Tuesday.

Daniel, 14, was attacked with a sword in Hainault, east London, and suffered fatal wounds to his neck and chest.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Daniel died on Tuesday when an armed man went on a violent rampage.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, was charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Arsenal led tributes to Daniel, who was a fan of the London club, ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

During the match there was also a moment of applause throughout the Emirates Stadium in the 14th minute, with a banner reading “RIP Daniel” among the crowd.