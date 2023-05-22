Powered By Pixels
22 May 2023

Ex deputy PM Dominic Raab to stand down at next election after bullying inquiry

By UK Newsroom
Dominic Raab, who resigned from Cabinet last month after a bullying inquiry, will stand down at the next general election.

The former deputy prime minister and justice secretary confirmed his exit plans to the PA news agency on Monday night.

He quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet last month over bullying allegations from civil servants.

An independent investigation by Adam Tolley KC found he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Mr Raab will not contest his Esher and Walton seat, which he has held since 2010, at the next election, due by January 2025.

The Surrey constituency, which Mr Raab won by just 2,743 votes at the 2019 election, is a key target for the Liberal Democrats.

He joins a slew of senior Tories, including former chancellor Sajid Javid and ex-environment secretary George Eustice, announcing their exit plans amid a polling slump.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a Conservative until he lost the whip over his I’m A Celebrity appearance, and Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, are also among the 30 Tories to be quitting the Commons.

