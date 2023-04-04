Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges
By The Newsroom
Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He entered the plea on Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment, according to several news reports.
The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign.
A stone-faced Mr Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2.30pm local time without saying anything.
