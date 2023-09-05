05 September 2023

Driver trapped following collision between bus and car

By The Newsroom
05 September 2023

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car, which left a driver trapped.

Fire crews are working to remove the driver who is trapped following the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle,” a spokesman said.

“Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.”

Firefighters from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

“Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm on September 5,” they said.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gay rights group says Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi could be 'more harmful' to LGBTQ+ community

world news

‘Topless man covered in blood’ flees robbery scene in London's Oxford Street

news

Newly-found comet now visible to naked eye in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event

news