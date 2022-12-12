Drivers aged 25-44 ‘twice as likely to exceed drink limit on morning after’

Motorists aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than those of all ages, a new survey suggests.

An RAC poll of 3,102 drivers indicated that 8% in the 25-44 age group think they have got behind the wheel when over the limit from drinking the night before.

That is compared with 4% for drivers of all ages.

The RAC warned that “going to bed for a few hours” after drinking does not make it automatically safe for people to drive.

Those in the 25-44 category are also more likely to think they have driven with an illegal level of alcohol in their system shortly after drinking (5%) than motorists of any age (3%).

More than half of respondents (54%) said they are in favour of more roadside breathalyser tests being carried out by police.

Some 43% gave their support for offenders’ vehicles being fitted with alcolocks, which are devices requiring drivers to provide a breath sample below the legal limit to start the engine.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “It is very concerning to see so many drivers aged 25-44 who think they have driven while drunk.

“We strongly urge every driver to make the right decision when celebrating this Christmas, particularly the day after the night before.

“Just going to bed for a few hours won’t be enough to clear your system of alcohol, particularly if you’ve been drinking heavily at a work Christmas party until well gone midnight.”

An estimated 220 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2020, latest Department for Transport figures show.

That was the fewest since 2015, although the decline was attributed to the reduction in journeys due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.