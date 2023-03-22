Emergency services at scene after ship topples in dry dock

Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35am on Wednesday.

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”