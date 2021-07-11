England’s hope of Euros glory crushed by Italy in penalty shootout

England lost on penalties (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
23:04pm, Sun 11 Jul 2021
England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd have been dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.

England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half, was not enough to clinch victory, leaving fans devastated.

A win would have been the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley.

