Little Mix ‘split’ could be imminent with all band’s eyes on solo careers
Little Mix could soon split with all members eyeing solo projects, according to reports.
Jade Thirlwall, 28, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, are said to be considering their options following the departure of Jesy Nelson, 30, last December.
Jesy recently launched a solo career so don’t be surprised if the remaining members go in that direction too.
A source said: “They’ve been pretty open with each other about it. There are a lot of meetings happening at the moment. Some of them have already done management deals. Leigh-Anne has signed up with Dua Lipa’s manager, Jade is cutting her teeth as a songwriter and presenter, while Perrie is working on other things too.
“They still get on great, despite everything that has happened with Jesy. But her departure put the cat among the pigeons. They all know there will have to be a career beyond Little Mix, so they’ve put things in place. The plan is to see out commitments, then turn to solo projects almost immeadiately.
“The intention is to keep the band going too - but that’s how One Direction ended and it’s hard to believe they will have time for everything,” they added to The Sun.
